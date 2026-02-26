Rabid skunk found in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, 2 people, 2 dogs possibly exposed, health officials say

A skunk found in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, tested positive for rabies, the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.

Health officials say two Cherry Hill residents found a skunk having an altercation with their two dogs in their backyard on Feb. 20. The residents safely trapped the skunk and took it to a wildlife rescue center. The wildlife rescue center arranged for the skunk to be tested for rabies at the state Public Health & Environmental Laboratories in Trenton.

On Feb. 26, PHEL notified the Camden County health department that the animal tested positive for rabies.

The dog owners who trapped the skunk were notified that they may have been exposed to rabies and were recommended to talk to their physicians about receiving post-exposure prophylaxis.

Health officials said both dogs that came in contact with the skunk are vaccinated and will be under confinement and observation for four months.

"Rabies is a serious illness, but it can be prevented by early treatment after exposure," Camden County Department of Health Commissioner Jennifer Cooley Fleisher said. "If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal, it is important that you seek immediate medical attention."

Fleisher advises residents to keep vaccinations up to date for all pets, keep your pets under direct supervision while outdoors, and seek veterinary assistance for your pet immediately if bitten or scratched by a wild animal to help reduce their risk of rabies exposure.

Fleisher also urges residents to avoid direct contact with unfamiliar animals.