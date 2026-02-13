Quinton Law, N.J.'s youngest actively serving and Moorestown's 1st Black mayor, knows the work isn't done

He's not even 30 years old yet, but the mayor of Moorestown Township is building an impressive résumé, and he already achieved several firsts in his hometown.

At 27, Quinton Law made history by becoming the youngest actively serving mayor in New Jersey and the first Black mayor in Moorestown Township in Burlington County.

"As someone who grew up in this community, I'm a third-generation Moorestonian," Law said. "I grew up walking the streets of this town, and just to have a small role in shaping the future for the next generation as a young person, it means everything."

"Representation matters"

Law graduated from Moorestown High School. After college, he went to work for Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, which he says helped ignite his passion for politics.

At only 23, Law ran a successful grassroots campaign and became the youngest member of the Moorestown Town Council.

"I looked at Moorestown and saw that in our 350-year history, there was no one that looked like me that was represented on town council," Law said, "so I felt that representation matters."

Law works full-time as the New Jersey government relations director with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Now, one year into his first term as mayor, he says he's focused on expanding access to affordable housing, investing in aging infrastructure and being a leader who listens. Because of his age, he admits that many people often think he's the mayor's intern.

"I try to frame the conversation away from years of experience and experience in my years," Law said. "My goal as mayor is to build a safe, inclusive, and thriving community."

Inspiring the next generation

Law also participates in several community organizations, and his leadership is inspiring the next generation.

"He's been passionate about going throughout the community and being that change, that policymaker," Caleb Williams, a high school junior, said.

At 16, Williams isn't focused on a career in politics but says he considers Law a mentor and calls him an inspiration.

"There's not a whole lot of people in these higher positions that look like me," Williams said, "and him being a representation of what me and other people that look like me can be is a huge encouragement."

Law is not shy about his goal of seeking a second term as mayor. For now, his focus is at home, and he isn't ready to confirm a run for higher office in the future.

"It's been a great five years that I've been on council," Law said, "but I feel like the work isn't done. We have more work that we can do, and I'm looking forward to a big year in 2026."