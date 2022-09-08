WATCH: CBS3's Jim Donovan joins live from Buckingham Palace after news of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Jim Donovan at Buckingham Palace where people are gathering to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle, her beloved summer home in Scotland. Since the announcement of the queen's passing, many have arrived at the Royal residence to pay their respects.

CBS3 got a live look at Buckingham Palace as our own Jim Donovan is on vacation in London.

He joined Eyewitness News on Thursday afternoon.

