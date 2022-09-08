Watch CBS News
Local News

WATCH: CBS3's Jim Donovan joins live from Buckingham Palace after news of Queen Elizabeth II's death

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Jim Donovan at Buckingham Palace where people are gathering to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Jim Donovan at Buckingham Palace where people are gathering to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II 02:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle, her beloved summer home in Scotland. Since the announcement of the queen's passing, many have arrived at the Royal residence to pay their respects. 

CBS3 got a live look at Buckingham Palace as our own Jim Donovan is on vacation in London. 

He joined Eyewitness News on Thursday afternoon.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 6:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.