Quadruple shooting in Frankford leaves 1 person in critical condition: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A quadruple shooting in Frankford on Saturday morning leaves four people injured, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue around 2:40 a.m.

Police say a 50-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was transferred to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face, authorities say. He was transferred to Jefferson University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The other two victims, a 38- and 36-year-old man, were shot once but are in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 12:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

