Puerto Rican Day Parade coming to Center City this weekend

Puerto Rican flag raising celebrated at City Hall ahead of Sunday's parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It is Hispanic Heritage Month and if you happen to go by Philadelphia City Hall you'll see the Puerto Rican flag flying high outside of the building.

This comes just in time for this weekend's Puerto Rican Day Parade.

The flag was raised Friday morning during a celebration in Center City.

It's the 15th time that the flag has been raised, to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage.

And after the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, many say it's important to empower that community.

The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

About 1500 marchers are expected this year.

Festivities run from noon until 3 p.m.