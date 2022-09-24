Watch CBS News
Local News

Puerto Rican Day Parade coming to Center City this weekend

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Puerto Rican flag raising celebrated at City Hall ahead of Sunday's parade
Puerto Rican flag raising celebrated at City Hall ahead of Sunday's parade 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It is Hispanic Heritage Month and if you happen to go by Philadelphia City Hall you'll see the Puerto Rican flag flying high outside of the building.

This comes just in time for this weekend's Puerto Rican Day Parade.

The flag was raised Friday morning during a celebration in Center City.

It's the 15th time that the flag has been raised, to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage. 

And after the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, many say it's important to empower that community.

The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

About 1500 marchers are expected this year.

Festivities run from noon until 3 p.m.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 8:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.