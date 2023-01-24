Watch CBS News
Protests planned as Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis expected in Philly

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A protest is scheduled outside of The Union League in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to receive the Gold Medal Award. 

Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson will join a coalition of city leaders, activists and community members in taking a stance against The Union League of Philadelphia and demanding they do not honor DeSantis with the Gold Medal Award. 

A press conference was held at 12 p.m. and CBS New Philadelphia's Aziza Schuler is told another is scheduled for 4 p.m. in front of The Union League of Philadelphia. 

DeSantis will receive the club's gold medal, an honor which was first awarded to President Abraham Lincoln in 1963, despite protests from more than 100 Union League members who asked for the event to be canceled for months, according to a press release from Councilmember Kenyatta's office. 

DeSantis is expected to arrive at 5:30 p.m. 

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to The Union League of Philadelphia and Ron DeSantis' political and state offices for comment but have not heard back at this time.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 2:26 PM

