Protesters in Philadelphia call for release of asylum seeker detained during routine check-in

Carrying signs that said, "No hate, no fear," protestors gathered outside the federal detention center on Arch Street in Philadelphia Tuesday to demand the immediate release of a 23-year-old asylum seeker.

Members of the immigration advocacy group Make the Road Pennsylvania said the man named Edwin was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a routine immigration check-in on Monday.

"He was taken into a courtroom, brought out in handcuffs," said spokesperson Abby English. "Edwin is someone who has done everything by the books. He has been diligent in making sure he is at every check-in, every hearing he needs to be at to ensure that his status is protected and he is safe here in this country because his home country is not safe for him."

English said Edwin is being detained and that no one has been able to contact him since he was taken into custody. She's urging everyone to help in the fight against immigration injustices.

"You say you're just getting rid of the illegal ones, right, but these are people who are doing everything you've told them to do, and they're still being subjected to these awful conditions and inhumane conditions," she said. "We really want to bring light to the fact that this erosion of due process is something that will eventually come for all of us, right, it's not just about immigrants."

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to ICE for comment but did not hear back.