Pro-Palestinian encampment established on Philadelphia's Drexel University campus

Pro-Palestinian protesters to face felony charges after demonstration on Penn's campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pro-Palestinian encampment calling for a permanent and immediate cease-fire in Gaza was established on the Drexel University Korman Quad Saturday night, according to the Drexel Palestine Coalition.

The list of demands the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Drexel is asking the university for includes "divestment from genocide and redistribution of funds toward investments in Palestine, disclosure of material and financial expenses and profits, defense against repression and censorship and an explicit declaration that we are witnessing a genocide," the news release from the coalition reads in part.

Drexel Palestine Coalition said the encampment in a response to the "Palestinian call for escalations in order to bring the ongoing fast-paced genocide in Gaza to a halt."

The members of the coalition said they're displeased with Drexel's complicity and "co-op programming with Lockheed Martin, investments in BlackRock, research and exchange programs with Israeli universities and real estate portfolio connections to Israel Bonds."

RIGHT NOW: Demonstrators have set up an encampment at @DrexelUniv. Protesters are chanting and moving barricades that were set up by police. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/nyZClsScwW — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) May 19, 2024

This comes less than 24 hours after 19 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on the University of Pennsylvania's campus after groups attempted to occupy the Fisher-Bennett Hall near 34th and Walnut streets.

A Penn spokesperson said 19 people, including seven Penn students, were taken into custody and 12 were given citations for failure to disperse or failure to follow police commands. Those 12 were later released.

Seven more people are still in custody facing felony charges, including one person facing a charge of assaulting a police officer, the Penn spokesperson added.

Earlier this month on Friday, May 10, police were on Penn's College Green campus dismantling a pro-Palestinian protest encampment and made arrests. A university spokesperson noted that 33 people were arrested and released on the same day.

