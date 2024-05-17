Multiple people arrested after Penn's community alert of large crowd forming on campus in University City

Pro-Palestinian protesters march near Penn's campus hours after police cleared out encampment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The University of Pennsylvania is warning the community of a large crowd in the area of 34th and Walnut streets. The university sent a community alert Friday night out to the public ensuring police were on the scene investigating and asked people to use caution and avoid the crowded area.

Police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia there were multiple arrests at 34th and Walnut. It is unknown at this time how many were arrested.

Makeshift barricade at the doors of Fisher-Bennett Hall at University of Pennsylvania. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/hYf94Bu3xf — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) May 18, 2024

According to a news release from Freedom School Palestine, the Penn Gaza Solidarity Encampment members came together at 8 p.m. to occupy Fisher Bennett Hall on campus.

Philadelphia Police are putting up barricades about a half block away from where protestors are. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/vTT1SpkssS — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) May 18, 2024

Penn's Gaza Solidarity Encampment said they stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine and their demands remain for the university to "disclose Penn's investments, divest from the Israeli apartheid state, and defend pro-Palestine protestors and scholars," the release read in part.

The organization said the hall they're demonstrating at will remain occupied until the university divests from Israel.

About a week ago, Police dismantled the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on College Green as they entered its 16th day. A Penn spokesperson said 33 people were arrested and released after being issued civil citations for trespassing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.