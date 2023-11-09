Protestors call for cease-fire between Israel-Hamas outside Philadelphia City Hall

People in support of Palestinians protest at Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A protest at Philadelphia City Hall to support Palestinians caught in the Israel-Hamas war is underway on Thursday.

Healthcare workers are calling the gathering the "Shut it down for Palestine" protest. Many of the demonstrators are lying on the ground and calling for a cease-fire in the Middle East.

