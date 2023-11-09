Watch CBS News
Local News

Protestors call for cease-fire between Israel-Hamas outside Philadelphia City Hall

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

People in support of Palestinians protest at Philadelphia City Hall
People in support of Palestinians protest at Philadelphia City Hall 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A protest at Philadelphia City Hall to support Palestinians caught in the Israel-Hamas war is underway on Thursday.

Healthcare workers are calling the gathering the "Shut it down for Palestine" protest. Many of the demonstrators are lying on the ground and calling for a cease-fire in the Middle East.

snapshot-1.jpg

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 4:59 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.