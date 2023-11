Pro-Palestinian rally blocks intersection of 20th and Market Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pro-Palestinian rally is disrupting traffic in Center City on Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of protestors are blocking the intersection of 20th and Market Streets.

The rally has been peaceful thus far.

No word on any arrests.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.