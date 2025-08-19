Escaped prisoner captured in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, after police chase on Baltimore Pike

A prisoner who escaped from a constable's vehicle Tuesday was captured after a police chase and search that spanned multiple towns in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, police said.

Police said the prisoner, 27-year-old Jaliel Nafi Ali-Johnson, escaped in the area of Stoney Bank Road and Baltimore Pike in Glen Mills and stole a vehicle.

Police said officers attempted to stop Ali-Johnson, but he fled eastbound on Baltimore Pike through Media, entered Nether Providence Township and crashed.

After crashing, police said Ali-Johnson ran into a wooded area next to Baltimore Pike. The prisoner was captured without incident following a 20-minute search, according to police. Ali-Johnson is now in Pennsylvania State Police custody.

Nether Providence Police issued a shelter-in-place as a precaution while searching for the man, but that has since been lifted.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the escape.

In May, a prisoner was captured after escaping the Delaware County Courthouse in Media.