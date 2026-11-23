Hundreds of students, faculty members and supporters gathered at Princeton University on Monday to call for the release of third-year Ph.D. student Eva Yi Xie, who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week.

Xie was taken into custody Thursday at Ronald Reagan National Airport after attending the Society for Neuroscience conference in Washington, D.C.

Supporters carried signs reading "Free Eva" and "Bring Eva Home," while friends and colleagues described Xie as kind, peaceful and gentle.

"I just froze," said Anna Buretta, who had Xie as a teaching assistant and organized the rally. "I felt like my world was upside down and I couldn't understand how this could've happened to her."

DHS says Xie was admitted to the U.S. temporarily in 2016, was required to leave later that year and has never held valid authorization to study in the country.

Xie's attorney, Kerry Doyle, says Xie has a pending asylum application and argues she is permitted to remain in the U.S. while that case is pending. Doyle also disputes the legal basis for her detention.

One of Xie's former MIT roommates, who asked not to be identified because she fears being targeted herself, said she spoke with Xie over the weekend.

"She told us there's 24/7 lights on and she has like 10-something people in the room with no bed and they kept pushing back on food," the roommate said.

CBS News Philadelphia has asked DHS to respond to those claims and is awaiting a response.

After the rally, students were encouraged to call and write lawmakers in support of Xie's release.

Organizers also handed out LED candles to place in windows as a symbol of hope for her return.

"The goal is to keep them going until she returns," said Jovanna Willock, Xie's lab manager.