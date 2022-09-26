Watch CBS News
Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Primo Hoagies re-opens meanigful store on Chestnut Street in Center City
Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.

The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.

To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 1:08 PM

