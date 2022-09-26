Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.
The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.
To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.