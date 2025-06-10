Instead of dating apps, the LGBTQ community in South Jersey is turning to matchmaking services

Dating apps and websites are still a popular way for the LGBTQ community to meet potential partners, but the dating landscape is changing, and many people are now looking for different ways to find love.

Pam and Staci Wixted are settling into motherhood. Their 1-year-old, Carter, keeps them busy, and he added more love to their home in South Jersey.

"I'm very grateful for the fact our son can now grow up in a world that will respect, protect, and provide dignity to relationships and families like this," Pam Wixted said.

Pam and Staci both came out after college, and they turned to dating apps to find relationships. It's also where they eventually found each other.

"I feel like in the LGBTQ community, trying to meet someone and find a genuine relationship was very difficult at that time," Pam Wixted said.

"For me, it was a way to be myself and meet people that were like-minded, and it was a safe way to talk to them because I never tried it before, it was something new for me," Staci Wixted said.

That was seven years ago. Pam and Staci got married in 2021 and credit the app Tinder for finding love, but dating in 2025 has changed a bit.

"Now it seems like people are moving from the apps and more towards things like matchmaking," Pam Wixted said.

Wade Kyle, who calls himself The Magical Matchmaker, is based in New York, Philadelphia and Boston.

"I call myself like a personal Cupid or a headhunter for love, I'm there with them through the entire process," Kyle said.

Kyle helps forge connections in the LGBTQ community through his matchmaking service. He said people are reaching out to him to find more meaningful connections.

"What I'm seeing is that people are really over the dating apps, they're over the superficial swiping," he said.

Instead, Kyle said singles are having better luck finding a partner by joining a softball, bowling or running club. It is a common interest, and it can foster an authentic in-person connection.

"I guess I would say I'm firing on all cylinders," said Greg Skiendzielewski, who is looking for a serious relationship.

Skiendzielewski has turned to Kyle to help find his match. He's putting himself out there, beyond the apps, to find love.

"I believe in it, I believe in love, and I believe that it will find me," Skiendzielewski said.