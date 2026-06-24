Pride flags back up in Haddonfield after man stole and damaged them: "We don't tolerate actions like that"

Pride flags are once again blowing in the breeze on Kings Highway in Haddonfield, New Jersey, less than 48 hours after police say a man ripped most of them down in the middle of the borough's busy business district.

"I noticed he grabbed the flag and violently pulled it down," Jay Carroll said. "He did not unhook it; he pulled it off and bent the pole."

Carroll said he was having coffee near Chestnut Street and Kings Highway on Monday morning when he saw the vandalism. When Carroll tried to intervene, he said the suspect started yelling obscenities.

"Then I picked up my phone and called police, and by that time he had gotten to his car, which he left running in the street with the door open," Carroll said.

"Haddonfield is a very welcoming community, and we don't tolerate actions like that," Haddonfield Police Department Chief Jason Cutler said.

According to Cutler, his office started fielding calls from witnesses around 10 a.m. Monday, and then the suspect came back again two-and-a-half hours later.

Nine flags in total were stolen.

Cutler said 37-year-old Joshua Serad, of Maple Shade, was quickly identified as the person responsible.

"We were fortunate enough to put the witness accounts together with our own video evidence that we had and were able to come up with a suspect," Cutler said.

The flags have been on display in the borough every June for Pride month since 2023. They represent visibility for the LGBTQ+ community, hope and diversity.

On Wednesday, Haddonfield Public Works crews replaced the flags. Borough officials said they worked quickly to send a message that everyone is welcome here.

"When you come to downtown Haddonfield, you do really get the red carpet experience. We want to make sure everyone feels they can come here enjoy themselves and feel safe," Michael Marciante, the executive director of partnership for Downtown Haddonfield, said.

Police said Serad is now facing charges including theft and criminal mischief.

The Pride flags will be up on Kings Highway through the end of the month.