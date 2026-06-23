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Man stole and damaged Pride flags in South Jersey, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A 37-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly damaged and stole Pride flags along Kings Highway in Haddonfield, New Jersey, police said. 

Joshua Serad, of Maple Shade, stole and damaged Pride flags Monday in the business district of Haddonfield on Kings Highway, according to police. He was taken into custody Tuesday. 

Police said Serad was charged, but they didn't specify the offenses in a news release. He was released, pending a court appearance.

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