Man stole and damaged Pride flags in South Jersey, police say

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly damaged and stole Pride flags along Kings Highway in Haddonfield, New Jersey, police said.

Joshua Serad, of Maple Shade, stole and damaged Pride flags Monday in the business district of Haddonfield on Kings Highway, according to police. He was taken into custody Tuesday.

Police said Serad was charged, but they didn't specify the offenses in a news release. He was released, pending a court appearance.