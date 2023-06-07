Pride flag stolen from Bucks County candy store multiple times: police

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Doylestown are searching for the thieves who stole a rainbow Pride flag from a Bucks County business on back-to-back nights this past weekend.

A Pride flag was proudly on display on the porch at a Doylestown candy store days after thieves stole two other identical ones.

The first heist happened Saturday morning around 3 a.m. Surveillance video shows the thief pulling the flag down and dragging it before walking off.

The second incident happened one night later to a replacement flag by a person wearing a hoodie who yanks the flag and rolls it up as they get away.

James Lamb and his wife own Evolution Candy on State Street and have been waving the Pride flag year round since 2020.

"We're an inclusive store. We support our customers. We want everyone to feel included," Lamb said.

Lamb says what happened this weekend isn't going to deter him and he already has an extra flag on hand.

"We're just going to keep putting them back up. That's what we're going to do," Lamb said.

This is not the first time a rainbow flag has been targeted. It was first stolen on Easter Sunday just about a month before the rainbow crosswalk was painted on the driveway out front.

"It is a symbol of resilience," Marlene Pray, the founder of Rainbow Room Doylestown, said.

Pray is an LGBTQ advocate and says acts like these are not only criminal but cruel.

"Having that symbol banned whether it's being banned in a classroom or torn down maliciously from a local beloved borough establishment is hurtful," Pray said.

As for Lamb, he says his customers inspire him every day.

"We're getting thumbs up and peace signs from across the street," Lamb said.

"They are the best people in the community. They love the kids. They take care of everybody," Cheryl S., a Doylestown resident, said.

To champion a message that love is the sweetest treat of all.

"Just for everybody to be seen, just for everybody to celebrate, just for everybody to express themselves and be who they actually are," Lamb said.