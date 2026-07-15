After beating cancer, Philly radio host wins big on The Price is Right — now he's helping others get their shot

Philadelphia, get ready to "come on down!"

The Price Is Right is looking for the next big personality to take the stage.

The longest running game show in TV history is searching for its next contestants right here in Philly.

"Go to the local contestant search here," former contestant John Kincade said. "Sell yourself and if you get to make that trip to California, you're going to absolutely love it."

Kincade, who lives in West Chester, Pennsylvania, got the chance to be part of an episode that aired in June.

"To get your name called and to get on contestant's row, a lifelong dream was realized," Kincade said.

While on the show, he opened up to host Drew Carey about his health after battling three different types of cancer. Most recently, it was colon cancer from 2023 to 2024.

"I'm doing great," Kincade said on the show. "I'm around 18 months into remission."

John Kincade

It was a meaningful moment for him after spending countless days watching the show during his chemotherapy treatment.

"The nurses would put on 'The Price Is Right,'" Kincade said. "I had to undergo a really radical chemotherapy treatment for eight months to save my life."

Aside from being able to check something off of his bucket list, Kincade also ended up winning a set of knives and a new car. He's used to the spotlight since he's a morning show radio host on 97.5 The Fanatic.

As for others, he has some tips for anyone interested in auditioning that include wearing bold colors or something that helps tell your story to producers.

"Be sure that you are confident, excited, but you're not too over the top," Kincade said. "And be a bibliophile of the show because that absolutely helps."

The casting call will be at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on July 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.