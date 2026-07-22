Hundreds line up in Philadelphia for chance to be on "The Price Is Right"

Hundreds of people lined up at Rivers Casino in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia Wednesday for the chance to "come on down!"

People dreaming of becoming contestants on "The Price Is Right" started lining up at 4 a.m.

"It's one of those television shows people dream of being on and have for decades, and the fact that we're able to entertain and host the crew here — it's just such a wonderful experience," said Danielle Yankowsky, vice president of marketing at Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

Two people from the open casting call will head to Los Angeles, travel and accommodations covered, and then one of them is guaranteed to come on down as a contestant.

"I've been watching 'Price Is Right' for 60 years, and I said I ain't never went down to try out, but when I seen it was coming to Philly on my birthday, I had to be here!" Lavanna Smith, of Germantown, said.

"I'm hoping this year I get on. You have to try. You can't get on if you're not here," Thomas Salamone, of Broomall, said.

The trip to Fishtown was personal for many of the people waiting to try out.

"It's endearing because I used to watch it with my mother. She's passed. She's been passed for five years now," Colleen Black-Cooper, of Southwest Philadelphia, said. "We used to call each other on the phone and watch 'The Price Is Right.'"

Each had just 60 seconds to impress the producers.