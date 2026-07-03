Ruling gives Trump administration legal green light to install new display at Philadelphia's President's House

An order issued Friday gives the Trump administration the final green light to install a new exhibit at the President's House in Old City.

In a ruling last month, a federal appeals court sided with the Trump administration, with judges ruling the City of Philadelphia does not have rights to control property they do not own, but the National Parks Service couldn't install new displays because of pending legislation in a different case.

Now, a ruling from an appeals court in Boston Thursday removed that pause, and on Friday, the Philadelphia-based federal appeals court took the final procedural step clearing the way for the Parks Service to install new displays at the site. As of Friday afternoon, the site remained unchanged.

The city of Philadelphia filed a motion asking the court to recall Friday's order. CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the city for comment.

The Department of the Interior, which oversees the National Park Service, did not comment on the litigation or say when they intend to install a new exhibit, but instead sent this statement: "Through President Trump, we have encouraged Americans to visit our cultural and historic sites and engage in meaningful conversations about the moments that have shaped our country. By telling the full story, every triumph, every challenge, and every step towards a more perfect union, we strengthen our shared understanding and ensure that future generations inherit not just the land we love, but the truth of the journey that brought us here."

Mayor Cherelle Parker had previously said the city would explore all legal options, and the fight to keep the original slavery exhibit at 6th and Market streets is not over.