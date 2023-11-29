President Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia for the 9th time in December

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will return back to the City of Brotherly Love on Monday, Dec.11, according to sources from the White House Wednesday afternoon. The president and first lady Jill Biden were recently in Plains, Georgia for a tribute service of former first lady Rosalynn Carter who died on Nov. 19 after going into hospice in her home.

The Pennsylvanian made multiple stops in Philadelphia in 2023 with the recent visit in October to promote the creation of clean hydrogen hubs in efforts to fight climate change.

RELATED: New poll suggests President Biden may have Pennsylvania problem for 2024

The president and Vice President Kamala Harris also endorsed Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker ahead of Election Day in early November.

RELATED: Biden pardons turkeys "Liberty" and "Bell" in annual Thanksgiving ceremony

The White House said more details will be released soon.