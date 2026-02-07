Watch CBS News
High winds lead to power outages across Philadelphia region. Here's where to find maps, trackers

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Power companies across the Philadelphia region and Lehigh Valley are reporting some outages Saturday after weather alerts for high winds took effect. The region is also dealing with extreme cold temperatures that will worsen overnight — read more in our NEXT Weather blog here.

Here's a look at power outage numbers around our area, which were slowly climbing Saturday afternoon. In many cases the outage numbers represent less than 5% of customers.

High wind alerts are in effect through Sunday, with the worst winds expected at the Jersey Shore.

PPL Electric

As of 2:20 p.m., PPL Electric in the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and the Philadelphia suburbs was reporting over 6,400 customers without power. A large portion of these outages are in the Poconos.

  • Monroe County: 1,631
  • Carbon County: 1,272
  • Lehigh County: 1,025
  • Montgomery County: 881
  • Bucks County: 305
  • Berks County: 41

PECO

As of 2:30 p.m. PECO was reporting over 6,000 outages in southeastern Pennsylvania.

  • Chester County: 2,526
  • Bucks County: 1,445
  • Montgomery County: 913
  • Philadelphia: 722
  • Delaware County: 321

Atlantic City Electric

As of 2:20 p.m. Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey reported 2,971 customers affected by outages. Here is where the outages are:

  • Gloucester County: 1,487
  • Cape May County: 900
  • Atlantic County: 370
  • Ocean County: 128

PSEG

As of 2:30 p.m. PSE&G reported 500 outages including 100 in Burlington County and 30 in Camden County.

Delmarva Power

Over 700 Delmarva Power customers in Delaware were without power Saturday afternoon according to the tracker.

  • New Castle County: 167
  • Kent County: 241
  • Sussex County: 341

Met-Ed

A few hundred Met-Ed customers in Pennsylvania were without power Saturday afternoon according to their tracker.

  • Northampton County: 221
  • Huntingdon: 195
  • Berks: 111

