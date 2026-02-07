High winds lead to power outages across Philadelphia region. Here's where to find maps, trackers

Power companies across the Philadelphia region and Lehigh Valley are reporting some outages Saturday after weather alerts for high winds took effect. The region is also dealing with extreme cold temperatures that will worsen overnight — read more in our NEXT Weather blog here.

Here's a look at power outage numbers around our area, which were slowly climbing Saturday afternoon. In many cases the outage numbers represent less than 5% of customers.

High wind alerts are in effect through Sunday, with the worst winds expected at the Jersey Shore.

CBS News Philadelphia

PPL Electric

As of 2:20 p.m., PPL Electric in the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and the Philadelphia suburbs was reporting over 6,400 customers without power. A large portion of these outages are in the Poconos.

Monroe County: 1,631

Carbon County: 1,272

Lehigh County: 1,025

Montgomery County: 881

Bucks County: 305

Berks County: 41

PECO

As of 2:30 p.m. PECO was reporting over 6,000 outages in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Chester County: 2,526

Bucks County: 1,445

Montgomery County: 913

Philadelphia: 722



Delaware County: 321

Atlantic City Electric

As of 2:20 p.m. Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey reported 2,971 customers affected by outages. Here is where the outages are:

Gloucester County: 1,487

Cape May County: 900

Atlantic County: 370

Ocean County: 128

PSEG

As of 2:30 p.m. PSE&G reported 500 outages including 100 in Burlington County and 30 in Camden County.

Delmarva Power

Over 700 Delmarva Power customers in Delaware were without power Saturday afternoon according to the tracker.

New Castle County: 167

Kent County: 241

Sussex County: 341

Met-Ed

A few hundred Met-Ed customers in Pennsylvania were without power Saturday afternoon according to their tracker.