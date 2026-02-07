High winds lead to power outages across Philadelphia region. Here's where to find maps, trackers
Power companies across the Philadelphia region and Lehigh Valley are reporting some outages Saturday after weather alerts for high winds took effect. The region is also dealing with extreme cold temperatures that will worsen overnight — read more in our NEXT Weather blog here.
Here's a look at power outage numbers around our area, which were slowly climbing Saturday afternoon. In many cases the outage numbers represent less than 5% of customers.
High wind alerts are in effect through Sunday, with the worst winds expected at the Jersey Shore.
PPL Electric
As of 2:20 p.m., PPL Electric in the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and the Philadelphia suburbs was reporting over 6,400 customers without power. A large portion of these outages are in the Poconos.
- Monroe County: 1,631
- Carbon County: 1,272
- Lehigh County: 1,025
- Montgomery County: 881
- Bucks County: 305
- Berks County: 41
PECO
As of 2:30 p.m. PECO was reporting over 6,000 outages in southeastern Pennsylvania.
- Chester County: 2,526
- Bucks County: 1,445
- Montgomery County: 913
- Philadelphia: 722
- Delaware County: 321
Atlantic City Electric
As of 2:20 p.m. Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey reported 2,971 customers affected by outages. Here is where the outages are:
- Gloucester County: 1,487
- Cape May County: 900
- Atlantic County: 370
- Ocean County: 128
PSEG
As of 2:30 p.m. PSE&G reported 500 outages including 100 in Burlington County and 30 in Camden County.
Delmarva Power
Over 700 Delmarva Power customers in Delaware were without power Saturday afternoon according to the tracker.
- New Castle County: 167
- Kent County: 241
- Sussex County: 341
Met-Ed
A few hundred Met-Ed customers in Pennsylvania were without power Saturday afternoon according to their tracker.
- Northampton County: 221
- Huntingdon: 195
- Berks: 111