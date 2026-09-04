Philadelphia Parking Authority refunds more than $1 million in speed camera violations due to signage issues

A new report from the Philadelphia Parking Authority says more than a million dollars in speed camera violations had to be refunded to suspected violators.

The agency said 23,000 violations were issued using footage from a camera near North Broad Street and 65th Avenue between mid-January and March.

But a signage issue at that location forced the PPA to dismiss those violations. The authority had to refund more than $1.2 million to more than 12,000 violators who had already paid their fines.

The signage has since been corrected.

The rest of the report found that the cameras caught more than 213,000 drivers speeding in October 2025, before citations were issued, but in March of this year there were only about 70,000 violations.

March is the latest month for which data is available.

Citations are issued for drivers going 11 or more miles per hour over the speed limit.