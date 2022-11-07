Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1.9 billion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A record lottery jackpot is up for grabs Monday night. A billboard shows the jackpot is now worth $1.9 billion, now the largest in United States history. 

The Powerball jackpot has been growing since August. 

The estimated cash payout is about $929 million before taxes. 

The odds of winning the massive prize are long. It's just one in 292.2 million. 

But, with that much money on the line, it's worth a shot, right? 

