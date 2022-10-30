Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $1 billion
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A lot of people are still hoping to become a millionaire Sunday morning. The numbers were drawn for the second-largest Powerball jackpot coming in at $825 million.
There have been 36 straight drawings with no grand prize winner.
Saturday night's winning numbers are:
- 19
- 31
- 40
- 46
- 57
- the Powerball is 23.
Right now the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1 billion and there will be a new drawing Monday night.
You can still be a winner if at least one number on your ticket matches these numbers.
So check your tickets.
