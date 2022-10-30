Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $1 billion

By CBS3 Staff

Powerball jackpot has grown to $1 billion
Powerball jackpot has grown to $1 billion 00:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A lot of people are still hoping to become a millionaire Sunday morning. The numbers were drawn for the second-largest Powerball jackpot coming in at $825 million.

There have been 36 straight drawings with no grand prize winner.

Saturday night's winning numbers are:

  • 19
  • 31
  • 40
  • 46
  • 57
  • the Powerball is 23.

Right now the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1 billion and there will be a new drawing Monday night.

You can still be a winner if at least one number on your ticket matches these numbers. 

So check your tickets.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

