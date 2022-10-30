Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $1 billion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A lot of people are still hoping to become a millionaire Sunday morning. The numbers were drawn for the second-largest Powerball jackpot coming in at $825 million.

There have been 36 straight drawings with no grand prize winner.

Saturday night's winning numbers are:

19

31

40

46

57

the Powerball is 23.

Right now the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1 billion and there will be a new drawing Monday night.

You can still be a winner if at least one number on your ticket matches these numbers.

So check your tickets.