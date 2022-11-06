Watch CBS News
New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.

The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of  $1 million, an official says.

Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. 

And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.

