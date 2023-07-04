Powerball drawing: Jackpot grows to $546 million
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You still have a chance to take home the big Powerball jackpot!
No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night's drawing and the prize has grown to about $546 million.
If you take home the cash option, it's worth about $282 million.
No one has won the grand prize since April.
The next drawing is on Wednesday night.
N.J. Powerball ticket wins $1 million
You don't have to match all six numbers to get a nice payday! A million-dollar ticket that matched 5 numbers was sold in New Jersey.
The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are: 15, 26, 31, 38, 61 and a Powerball of 3.
