Powerball drawing: Jackpot grows to $546 million

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You still have a chance to take home the big Powerball jackpot!

No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night's drawing and the prize has grown to about $546 million.

If you take home the cash option, it's worth about $282 million.

No one has won the grand prize since April.

The next drawing is on Wednesday night.

N.J. Powerball ticket wins $1 million

You don't have to match all six numbers to get a nice payday! A million-dollar ticket that matched 5 numbers was sold in New Jersey.

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are: 15, 26, 31, 38, 61 and a Powerball of 3.

