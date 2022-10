Powerball drawing up to $610 million

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's a huge jackpot up for grabs Monday night. The Powerball is up to $610 million.

It's the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history.

The jackpot crossed the 600 million-dollar mark after there was no winning ticket from Saturday night's drawing.

That drawing is just before 11 p.m.