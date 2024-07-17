Power outages and damage reported across Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware after storms

Storms bring down trees and power lines across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delaware Valley is still feeling the effects of powerful, fast-moving storms that hit the region Tuesday afternoon and evening. Thousands of customers across Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware are dealing with power outages, and strong winds brought down large trees.

The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey said on social media Tuesday night that it had received multiple reports of wind damage in eastern Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey. "Radar data supports that several severe downbursts/macrobursts (straight-line wind) have occurred," the agency said around 9 p.m.

In Philadelphia's Bustleton neighborhood, a large tree came down on Roosevelt Boulevard, and was still blocking the inner southbound lanes early Wednesday morning.

Downed tree on Roosevelt Boulevard, July 17, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

In the Lehigh Valley, several trees snapped and brought down power lines, including in the area of Dorney Park Road and Cedar Brook Road in Allentown.

Downed tree in Allentown, Pennsylvania CBS Philadelphia

West Chester Police PIO Dave March also shared several photos on X of downed trees on Hillsdale Road and Birmingham Road.

Update - 9:45 PM - 400 block of Birmingham Road closed due to tree down. https://t.co/oYs8eWMKUh pic.twitter.com/3cF7eB7rPq — Dave March, WC PIO (@WCPIOMarch) July 17, 2024

And in Montgomery County, winds brought down a tree right between two houses in Perkiomen Township.

Tree down in Montgomery County CBS Philadelphia

Tuesday night's storms also brought a barrage of lightning to the region.

INCOMING — View of intense lighting from Wildwood Crest at the bay looking west. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ic4Vhk1ijq — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 17, 2024

As crews work to clean up the damage Wednesday, residents across the region are still dealing with power outages. See which counties in Pennsylvania, South Jersey and northern Delaware are reporting the most outages below:

PECO

As of 6 a.m., PECO is reporting hundreds of active power outages impacting nearly 65,000 customers. Chester County was hit the hardest, with close to 60,000 customers affected early Wednesday morning.

In Montgomery County, nearly 4,000 customers are impacted. Less than 1,000 customers are impacted in each of the following counties: Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia.

PPL

About 10,000 PPL customers are without power statewide Wednesday morning, with Chester County again being the hardest hit area. Nearly 3,000 customers in that area are experiencing outages.

Nearly 2,00 customers in Lehigh County are also impacted.

Met-Ed/FirstEnergy

Met-Ed/FirstEnergy customers in Bucks and Berks counties are experiencing the highest volume outages, about 3,000 and 2,700 respectively. Farther west, more than 10,000 customers in York County are without power.

New Jersey

In New Jersey, more than 2,000 PSE&G customers are still dealing with outages Wednesday morning, primarily in Burlington and Camden counties. As of 6 a.m., more than 1,000 customers in Burlington and more than 500 in Camden are experiencing power outages.

Atlantic City Electric's outage map isn't reporting nearly as many outages as other local power companies Monday. About 900 people are without power, including 351 customers in Cape May County and 225 in Gloucester County. In Camden County, about 115 customers are reportedly experiencing outages.

Delaware

Delmarva Power is reporting more than 100 outages impacting over 2,000 customers. In northern Delaware, more 1,000 people are without power in New Castle County.