Post-holiday rush set to bring thousands of travelers to Philadelphia International Airport

The holiday travel rush was in full swing Saturday at Philadelphia International Airport, where tens of thousands of travelers passed through terminals — many facing delays and cancellations as they tried to make it home after Christmas.

Airport officials projected roughly 92,954 travelers would move through PHL for the day. By Saturday evening, flight-tracking website FlightAware reported more than 300 delayed flights arriving or departing Philadelphia, along with at least 28 cancellations.

Maura Goodwin traveled from Des Moines to visit her family back in Philadelphia for the holiday.

"My holiday was great," she said. "We didn't do too much. I only packed sweats and jammies."

But Goodwin's relaxing vacation was a stark contrast to the troubles she faced when arriving at the airport, where she learned that a planned 45-minute layover in St. Louis was getting much longer.

"I now have about a four-hour wait," she said. "We take off at one thirty in the morning…and I'm not landing until about 3:30 in the morning."

Others, like Audrey Nadarzinsky, faced the opposite problem. Her delayed flight out of Philadelphia meant she may not make her connecting flight in Chicago on her way home to Albuquerque.

"It's getting narrower every minute," she said. "I just want to make it home in my own bed tonight."

The Clapham family already faced hours of weather-related road travel before arriving at the airport, only to make things more of a headache when they dealt with airline delays.

"We were coming back from visiting my dad's family and there was a lot of snow, so it took us nine hours to get back from there to here," 11-year-old Ellie Clapham said.

Her brother, Jack Clapham, said he passed the time by going on TikTok and eating pizza, "so I can sleep with a full stomach on the plane."

Despite the delays, passengers largely remained optimistic.

"You just got to roll with it," Nadarzinsky said.

"Never frustrated," Goodwin said. "Going with the flow. Wherever the wind takes me."