Possible shots fired at Trump rally, Trump rushed away by Secret Service; Trump is safe, officials say

Possible shots were fired at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Reporters heard numerous shots and Secret Service rushed the stage. Video captured by CBS News shows Trump touching his ear and then crouching to the ground. Some blood could be seen on his face.

Trump was taken away in a motorcade. He held up a fist as he got into the SUV.

The Secret Service says Trump is now safe.

Former President Donald Trump is rushed off the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.,on July 13, 2024 after witnesses heard shots fired. Gene J. Puskar / AP

"Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

He also noted that a "large number" of Secret Service agents are in Milwaukee ahead of the Republican National Convention.

A White House spokesperson said that President Biden "has received an initial briefing on the incident."

Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents after apparent shots were fired at his campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Evan Vucci / AP

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of the incident and wrote, "He'll never stop fighting to Save America."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, considered a possible choice for Trump's running mate, posted on social media, "Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.