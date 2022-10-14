Watch CBS News
Local News

Portion of I-78 in Berks County closed after pile-up crash

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Several semi-trucks collide on I-78 in Berks County
Several semi-trucks collide on I-78 in Berks County 00:32

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Crews are on the scene of a pile-up crash in Berks County. The crash happened on Interstate 78 in East Greenwich Township on Friday morning. 

Several semi-trucks collided just before 8 a.m. 

A few passenger vehicles were also involved. 

The westbound lanes in that portion of the interstate are closed as crews continue to clean up and 511 reports the road is closed between Exits 49 and 35. 

There is no word on injuries at this time or when I-78 could reopen. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 12:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.