Portion of I-78 in Berks County closed after pile-up crash

Several semi-trucks collide on I-78 in Berks County

Several semi-trucks collide on I-78 in Berks County

Several semi-trucks collide on I-78 in Berks County

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Crews are on the scene of a pile-up crash in Berks County. The crash happened on Interstate 78 in East Greenwich Township on Friday morning.

Several semi-trucks collided just before 8 a.m.

A few passenger vehicles were also involved.

The westbound lanes in that portion of the interstate are closed as crews continue to clean up and 511 reports the road is closed between Exits 49 and 35.

There is no word on injuries at this time or when I-78 could reopen.