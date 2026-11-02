Man charged with shooting, killing teen in Philadelphia on Halloween, police say

A 40-year-old man has been charged with shooting and killing a teenage boy in Port Richmond on Halloween night, Philadelphia police said Monday.

John Goodrich Jr. was charged with murder and related offenses in the shooting death of 15-year-old Devin Davenport on the 3600 block of Richmond Street Saturday night, according to police.

Davenport was allegedly shot in the back by Goodrich on Saturday just before 7 p.m. Police said on Halloween night that Goodrich was shot at the Sunoco, and he ran a half block before collapsing.

After he collapsed, two Good Samaritans tried performing life-saving measures on Davenport. Police said the two people were medical professionals and noticed commotion surrounding the teen driving on Richmond Street. The teen was then taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children by officers, where he was pronounced dead around 7:15 p.m., police said.

Goodrich was taken into custody not long after the shooting outside a residence on the 3700 block of Richmond Street without incident, according to police. Officers also found a firearm, police said.

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, police said.

Police said on the night of the shooting that the incident was captured on surveillance video.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.