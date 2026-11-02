Watch CBS News
Crime

Man charged with shooting, killing teen in Philadelphia on Halloween, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A 40-year-old man has been charged with shooting and killing a teenage boy in Port Richmond on Halloween night, Philadelphia police said Monday. 

John Goodrich Jr. was charged with murder and related offenses in the shooting death of 15-year-old Devin Davenport on the 3600 block of Richmond Street Saturday night, according to police. 

Davenport was allegedly shot in the back by Goodrich on Saturday just before 7 p.m. Police said on Halloween night that Goodrich was shot at the Sunoco, and he ran a half block before collapsing. 

After he collapsed, two Good Samaritans tried performing life-saving measures on Davenport. Police said the two people were medical professionals and noticed commotion surrounding the teen driving on Richmond Street. The teen was then taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children by officers, where he was pronounced dead around 7:15 p.m., police said. 

Goodrich was taken into custody not long after the shooting outside a residence on the 3700 block of Richmond Street without incident, according to police. Officers also found a firearm, police said. 

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, police said. 

Police said on the night of the shooting that the incident was captured on surveillance video.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue