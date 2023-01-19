Tacony gas station changes hours after employee killed in robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Northeast Philadelphia gas station won't be open overnight anymore after an employee was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

Patro "Pat" Siboram, 67, was shot and killed on Tuesday at the Exxon gas station on Torresdale Avenue. Police say three men broke into a back area where Siboram was working, shot him and fled with a cash register.

Workers at the gas station say the hours are changing and they may hire security.

In the meantime, Philadelphia police will hold a community meeting Thursday night in Tacony to address concerns about crime.

The meeting will include officials from the police department's 15th District. Members of the district there were familiar with Siboram and would stop by the store, police said this week.

Neighbors spoke fondly of Siboram, saying he knew his customers well and was helpful. He was concerned about a rise in crime in the area, including carjackings and attempted break-ins at the gambling machines inside the store.

"He just didn't deserve it," a customer said this week, adding that Siboram was "just a really wonderful person."

Police say three suspects were seen on surveillance video breaking into the back area, and someone shot Siboram before they took off with a cash register.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

