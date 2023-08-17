Police officer injured in crash chasing alleged stolen vehicle in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured while chasing an alleged stolen vehicle in Nicetown-Tioga, the department said Thursday. The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Wingohocking Street.
Police said the officer was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where she is stable.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
