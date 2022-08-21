Police: Man fatally shot inside car in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 34-year-old man was fatally shot inside a car in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of West Berks Street around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
Police say he was shot in the neck. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead at 2:55 a.m.
No information on arrests or weapons at this point.
