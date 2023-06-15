Watch CBS News
Police looking for suspect they say fired shots at officers in Kensington

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shots were fired at Philadelphia police Thursday morning in Kensington from a man in an alley on East Allegheny Avenue near G Street, officials say.

No one was hit but they are still searching for the suspect who officers say was tall and wearing a gray hoodie at the time.

Police first thought someone was barricaded inside a nearby home.

The motive is unknown right now and no one has been arrested.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 7:43 PM

