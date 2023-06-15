Police looking for suspect they say fired shots at officers in Kensington

Searching for suspect who fired shots at police in Kensington

Searching for suspect who fired shots at police in Kensington

Searching for suspect who fired shots at police in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shots were fired at Philadelphia police Thursday morning in Kensington from a man in an alley on East Allegheny Avenue near G Street, officials say.

No one was hit but they are still searching for the suspect who officers say was tall and wearing a gray hoodie at the time.

Police first thought someone was barricaded inside a nearby home.

The motive is unknown right now and no one has been arrested.