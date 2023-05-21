Woman pulled over in Falls Township by possible police impersonator
FALL TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS) -- Police in Falls Township are warning residents of a possible "police impersonator" on the streets.
A woman was pulled over early Saturday morning after leaving the Wawa on West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville.
The man was driving a dark-colored SUV with blue and red lights on the dashboard.
Police describe the man as wearing a plain dark uniform and flashing a gold badge.
Police say, if you are ever concerned about whether or not a traffic stop is legitimate, you should pull into the nearest well-lit area and call 911 to verify what's going on.
