Police ask for help with IDing 2 suspects who shoplifted nearly $3,400 worth of clothes

NEWARK, Del., (CBS) -- Two women allegedly shoplifted nearly $3,400 worth of clothes from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Newark, according to police.

Delaware State Police are now asking the public's help with identifying the two suspects.

Delaware State Police

The incident happened yesterday at around 3:20 p.m. The two suspects shoplifted the clothing items and then fled from the store's parking lot in a black Ford Escape.

Police are asking anyone who has any information to call Corporal C. Lenoir at 302-633-5000.

You can also send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or submit a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers