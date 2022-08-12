Suspect in custody in connection with stabbing that left woman dead in South Philly: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with a stabbing that left a 64-year-old woman dead in her South Philadelphia home on Friday. The incident happened on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police on scene at the home in South Philadelphia CBS News Philadelphia

Investigators say they found the 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Earlier, investigators said a 16-year-old boy was a person of interest in the case. It's unclear if the person in custody is the 16-year-old boy.

Police say a knife was recovered.

So far, police are trying to determine the motive.