Suspect in custody in connection with stabbing that left woman dead in South Philly: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with a stabbing that left a 64-year-old woman dead in her South Philadelphia home on Friday. The incident happened on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman, stabbed in the neck, in a hallway on the second floor.
Earlier, investigators said a 16-year-old boy was a person of interest in the case. It's unclear if the person in custody is the 16-year-old boy. 

Police say a knife was recovered. 

So far, police are trying to determine the motive. 

First published on August 12, 2022 / 6:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

