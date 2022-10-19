Police: 2 suspects wanted for filming woman at Moorestown bathroom

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Moorestown are trying to identify two people accused of peeping on unsuspecting shoppers and they need your help.

Police say this man and woman snuck into a women's bathroom at a Marshalls store on Route 38.

They allegedly recorded a woman from underneath a stall door.

The incident happened back on Sept. 25.

Police ask you to contact them with any information if you recognize them.