Police: 2 suspects wanted for filming woman at Moorestown bathroom

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Moorestown are trying to identify two people accused of peeping on unsuspecting shoppers and they need your help.

Police say this man and woman snuck into a women's bathroom at a Marshalls store on Route 38. 

They allegedly recorded a woman from underneath a stall door. 

The incident happened back on Sept. 25.

Police ask you to contact them with any information if you recognize them.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 6:06 AM

