A man is accused of smashing through a Philadelphia trading card store's glass door and stealing about $1,500 worth of Pokémon cards in 20 seconds. Now, the store's owner is offering a $500 reward for tips leading to a conviction.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering Rager's Collectibles, located along the 5900 block of Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, early Tuesday morning and heading straight for the store's Pokémon cards.

"He ran around the corner. He immediately went for the ETBs," store owner Kevin Patel said. "He knew exactly where they were."

Police said six boxes of Pokémon cards were stolen. Patel believes the suspect may have scoped out the store beforehand, noting the thief appeared to know exactly where the most valuable merchandise was located.

"If they went through any other bin and just grabbed stuff," Patel said, "they wouldn't have gotten anything close to what they got."

Patel said the theft was about more than the financial loss. He opened the business four months ago and considers it an important part of the Roxborough community.

"It hurts," he said. "You know, I'm here for the community. I'm not here for myself."

Patel's business partner is offering the $500 reward not to recover the stolen merchandise, but to help identify the person responsible.

"To find the person. I don't even care about the product," Patel said. "I don't think any of us care about the product. That's why we put out a reward. It's not about the money. It's about finding who did this and getting the justice."

The theft is part of a troubling trend involving Pokémon cards in the region. According to CBS News Philadelphia reporting, it is at least the third incident in the area in the past year in which thieves have specifically targeted the collectible cards.

Pokémon cards have become increasingly popular, in part because certain packs can contain rare and valuable cards, making them attractive targets for thieves.

For customers, the break-in represents a loss beyond the merchandise. Micah Forsythe, a Roxborough resident, said the store has quickly become a meaningful part of the neighborhood.

"It feels like they've destroyed my home, or my block, or my school, or just another part of my community is damaged for nothing," Forsythe said.

Rager's Collectibles remained closed Tuesday as Patel worked to repair the shattered glass door. He planned to reopen Wednesday, saying the break-in would not stop him from continuing to serve the community.