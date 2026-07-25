Pleasant summer weather continues through Sunday across Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Whether you're staying in the city, heading "down the Shore," or escaping to the Poconos, Mother Nature couldn't have planned it any better.

Philadelphia: Sunshine from start to finish with afternoon highs in the low and middle 80s and humidity staying refreshingly low.

The Jersey Shore: Nearly perfect beach weather with sunshine, a refreshing ocean breeze, and temperatures around 80°. UV levels will be high, so don't forget the sunscreen.

The Poconos: Cool mornings, warm afternoons, and plenty of sunshine. Highs in the 70s make it ideal for hiking, camping, golfing, or spending the day on the lake.

There isn't much to worry about this weekend besides remembering your sunglasses.

CBS News Philadelphia

Looking ahead to the weekend

The best part? This beautiful stretch of weather isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

An abundance of sunshine, comfortable humidity and seasonable summer warmth across the Philadelphia region and the Jersey Shore all the way through Sunday.

High temperatures will generally stay in the low to mid-80s inland, while ocean breezes keep shore communities a bit cooler.

Whether you're enjoying a barbecue, taking in a festival, or spending time outdoors with family, the weather will be about as good as it gets for late July.

Beachgoers can expect excellent conditions with plenty of sunshine, although the UV index will remain high, so sunscreen and hydration are important.

Fire up the grill or even a campout with the kids. Enjoy!

NEXT big weather changes

The beautiful weather hangs on through Sunday before the stormy summer pattern slowly makes a comeback.

Humidity begins creeping upward Monday, and while much of the day stays dry, an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

CBS News Philadelphia

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll be back to a more typical late July pattern with warmer nights, higher humidity, and scattered thunderstorms. A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday due to the threat for a few storms being on the strong to severe side with damaging winds and heavy rain that could result in flash flooding.

A few showers could hang around through Wednesday with the sunshine expected to return by Thursday and Friday of next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 88, low 66.



Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 88, low 65.

Monday: Late day storm. High 87, low 68.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert day for storms. High 81, low 71.

Wednesday: Few showers. High 83, low 71.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 84, low 68.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 88, low 68.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast