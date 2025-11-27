Plane evacuated at Philadelphia International Airport due to mechanical issue

Watch CBS News
Alexandra Simon
A plane bound for Georgia was evacuated at Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday night after experiencing a mechanical issue before taking off.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said American Eagle flight 5671, operated by PSA Airlines, was scheduled to fly from Philadelphia to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. 

All passengers and crew were removed from the plane, which is now out of service and being inspected by American's maintenance team.

American Airlines said it is "working to get customers on their way as soon as possible."

