Philadelphia police officer attacked by pit bull while responding to domestic dispute in Olney

A Philadelphia police officer was attacked by a pit bull in the city's Olney neighborhood on Saturday night.

Investigators said it happened as police responded to a domestic dispute on the 5200 block of Arbor Street around 8:45 p.m.

The dog bit the officer's upper arm and did not let go, according to police. They described the injury as "significant."

Police said the officer's partner shot the pit bull, and it died.

"That officer's partner discharged at the dog in an effort to save his partner from further injury, and the dog, after being shot, did release the officer's arm," Philadelphia police inspector D F Pace said.

The officer was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.