Fire damages apartment building in Pine Hill, New Jersey

By
Joe Brandt
Joe Brandt

Some residents were evacuated from a Pine Hill, New Jersey, apartment building on Friday morning after a fire broke out, officials said.

Fire crews were called to the Mansion Apartments on Branch Avenue and found heavy fire in the 900 building of the complex, Pine Hill Fire Department Battalion Chief Salvatore Pizzo wrote in an email.

Firefighters from nearby towns assisted Pine Hill to get water on the fire and bring it under control.

We are told the fire caused "heavy damage" in two units and the American Red Cross is providing assistance to one family.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Camden County Fire Marshals' office is still investigating.

