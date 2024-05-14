New photos show women wanted in connection with shooting man inside Point Breeze deli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released photos of two women wanted for questioning after a man was killed inside a deli in Point Breeze Monday night.

Police said they found a 35-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to the torso and leg inside the Federal Deli located at 20th and Federal streets at around 6:40 p.m.

Surveillance cameras from the deli show a man and two women engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. The argument ended with one of the women allegedly shooting the man multiple times inside the deli.

Police describe the shooter as a 5-foot-2 woman, 23-25 years old, having braids and wearing dark grey Crocs with black pants that have holes in them.

Philadelphia Police Department

The second woman involved in the argument with the man is described by police as being in her late 20s, 5-foot-9, wearing white sandals, black pants with holes in them and a denim jacket with holes on the arms.

She was last seen running eastbound on the 1900 block of Manton Street.

Both women are known to frequent the Federal Deli and left the store after the shooting.

Investigators took the 35-year-old to Jefferson University Hospital where he died just before 8 p.m.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact the department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-3335.