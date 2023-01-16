Philly's Good Dog Bar to open location in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A new spot to grab a drink or bite to eat with your four-legged friend is coming to the Jersey Shore. Philadelphia's Good Dog Bar is opening a second location in Atlantic City.
It will be located on Atlantic Avenue and is expected to open this spring.
Local artist Heather Deegan Hires is creating a mural on the outside wall of the building.
While dogs won't be allowed inside, dog-friendly outdoor seating will be complete with fresh water and treats for your pup.
