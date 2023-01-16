Watch CBS News
Local News

Philly's Good Dog Bar to open location in Atlantic City

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia's Good Dog bar to open a new location down the shore
Philadelphia's Good Dog bar to open a new location down the shore 00:29

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A new spot to grab a drink or bite to eat with your four-legged friend is coming to the Jersey Shore. Philadelphia's Good Dog Bar is opening a second location in Atlantic City.

It will be located on Atlantic Avenue and is expected to open this spring.

Local artist Heather Deegan Hires is creating a mural on the outside wall of the building.

While dogs won't be allowed inside, dog-friendly outdoor seating will be complete with fresh water and treats for your pup.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 8:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.