Philly's Good Dog Bar to open location in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A new spot to grab a drink or bite to eat with your four-legged friend is coming to the Jersey Shore. Philadelphia's Good Dog Bar is opening a second location in Atlantic City.

It will be located on Atlantic Avenue and is expected to open this spring.

Local artist Heather Deegan Hires is creating a mural on the outside wall of the building.

While dogs won't be allowed inside, dog-friendly outdoor seating will be complete with fresh water and treats for your pup.