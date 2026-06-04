Philly Pride 2026: March and festival information, road closures and more

Philadelphia will put its pride on display at the annual Philly Pride March and Festival on Sunday, June 7.

This year's celebration is moving to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Old City and the Gayborhood to accommodate larger crowds, and will be a ticketed event, unlike last year's festival.

General admission tickets are $10 and go toward the cost of producing the festival, "including infrastructure, safety, accessibility, staffing, insurance, and coordination with the City of Philadelphia," according to event organizers.

The Pride March is free to join.

If you're heading to Philly Pride this year, here's what to know about the road closures and parking restrictions, event times and more.

Philly Pride March route and road closures

People joining the Philadelphia Pride March can assemble at Spruce Street between Juniper and 12th streets, and 13th Street between Locust and Pine streets starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Temporary "No Parking" restrictions will go into effect on those streets at 8 a.m.

The march will begin at 11 a.m. at 13th and Locust and continue on the following route:

Northbound on 13th Street to Market Street

Westbound on Market Street to Juniper Street

Northbound on Juniper Street to JFK Boulevard

Westbound on JFK Boulevard to 16th Street

Northbound on 16th street to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Westbound on the Parkway before ending at 21st Street

The city expects the march to conclude around noon.

2026 Philly Pride March route CBS Philadelphia

Philly Pride Festival road closures

The Pride festival will begin immediately after the march until 7 p.m.

The following streets will close from approximately 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval, including cross streets

Spring Garden Street Tunnel

Spring Garden Street Bridge (inbound)

Inbound Kelly Drive will be detoured to Pennsylvania Avenue. Cross traffic will be allowed at 20th and 21st streets "as conditions allow," according to the city.

The streets listed above will also be "No Parking" zones until 9 p.m.

SEPTA bus detours during Pride

Multiple SEPTA bus routes will be detoured during the Pride march and festival from approximately 4:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Detours and specific route changes for the following buses will be posted on SEPTA's System Status page: 7, 32, 38, 43, 48, 49.